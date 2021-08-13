Capita (LON:CPI) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capita plc (LON:CPI)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 48.78 ($0.64). Capita shares last traded at GBX 47.97 ($0.63), with a volume of 13,536,098 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have commented on CPI shares. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Capita in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 80 ($1.05) price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 67.40 ($0.88).

The company has a market capitalization of £807.95 million and a PE ratio of 2.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 459.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 37.88.

In other Capita news, insider David S. Lowden acquired 36,026 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 41 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £14,770.66 ($19,297.96). Also, insider Tim Weller acquired 255,521 shares of Capita stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £99,653.19 ($130,197.53). Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 292,921 shares of company stock valued at $11,493,983.

About Capita (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors. It operates through six divisions: Software, People Solutions, Customer Management, Government Services, Technology Solutions, and Specialist Services. The company offers application software and other solutions, such as automation, critical communication system, finance and payment, management information system, workforce management, and education software products and services; and people solutions, including human resources advisory and digitally enabled services comprising learning, resourcing, pensions, and HR outsourcing services.

