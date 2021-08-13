Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 734,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,098 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.16% of Capital One Financial worth $113,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 190.6% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial stock opened at $176.93 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.32. The stock has a market cap of $78.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.76. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $63.39 and a 1 year high of $177.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $7.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $2.93. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 37.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 23.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.45%.

In related news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 218,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.81, for a total transaction of $35,434,610.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jory A. Berson sold 24,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.41, for a total transaction of $4,017,358.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 297,241 shares of company stock worth $48,159,559. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.27.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

