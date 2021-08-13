Capital One Financial Weighs in on Essex Property Trust, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ESS)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 12th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $3.21 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.02. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $12.63 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.58 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $263.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $299.94.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $314.89 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.74. Essex Property Trust has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $336.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,801,075,000 after purchasing an additional 264,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,873,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $781,199,000 after acquiring an additional 41,699 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after acquiring an additional 457,610 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,335,731 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $362,296,000 after acquiring an additional 10,387 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,073,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total transaction of $2,417,837.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total value of $3,104,924.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,350 shares of company stock valued at $6,368,808 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

Recommended Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.