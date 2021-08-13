Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$44.68.

CPX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$48.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. ATB Capital boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Capital Power stock opened at C$42.19 on Friday. Capital Power has a 52 week low of C$28.14 and a 52 week high of C$42.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 25.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$41.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is 123.79%.

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total value of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$924,218.21. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

