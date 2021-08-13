Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$42.20. Capital Power shares last traded at C$42.19, with a volume of 167,237 shares.

Several analysts have issued reports on CPX shares. Atb Cap Markets cut shares of Capital Power from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$41.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.68.

Get Capital Power alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.56, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$41.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.548 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. This is a positive change from Capital Power’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.79%.

In other Capital Power news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.41, for a total transaction of C$75,659.23. Also, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.34, for a total transaction of C$826,708.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$924,218.21.

Capital Power Company Profile (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.