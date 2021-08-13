Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.82% and a negative net margin of 10,074.70%.

NASDAQ:CAPR traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.04. The stock had a trading volume of 449,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,083. Capricor Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.13 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $92.43 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 6.50.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

