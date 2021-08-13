Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 240,600 shares, an increase of 2,764.3% from the July 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 65,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

CPSR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,544. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.81.

Get Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. 56.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.