Cardano (ADA) Market Cap Achieves $64.64 Billion

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 15.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. Over the last seven days, Cardano has traded up 42% against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $64.64 billion and approximately $6.90 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for $2.01 or 0.00004334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.47 or 0.00063450 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $17.67 or 0.00038052 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001991 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $134.28 or 0.00289100 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002162 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000730 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 18.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.80 or 0.00036162 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007196 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 32,982,237,587 coins and its circulating supply is 32,112,337,286 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

