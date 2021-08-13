Cardiff Oncology (CRDF) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ: CRDF) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/12/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

8/11/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.75 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

8/10/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at HC Wainwright from $25.00 to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/9/2021 – Cardiff Oncology had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $30.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

7/7/2021 – Cardiff Oncology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $7.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Cardiff Oncology Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing treatment for cancer patients. The company’s product pipeline consists of a Phase 1b/2 study of onvansertib in combination with FOLFIRI/Avastin(R) in KRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal cancer; a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with Zytiga(R) in Zytiga-resistant metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and a Phase 2 study of onvansertib in combination with decitabine in relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia. Cardiff Oncology Inc., formerly known as Trovagene Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Shares of Cardiff Oncology stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The stock had a trading volume of 377,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,149,479. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.32 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.58. Cardiff Oncology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative net margin of 5,830.38% and a negative return on equity of 21.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardiff Oncology, Inc. will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $293,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 147.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,424,000 after purchasing an additional 306,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,946,000 after purchasing an additional 72,134 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $96,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the second quarter worth $99,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

