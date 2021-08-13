Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 483,574 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,253 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments owned about 0.17% of Cardinal Health worth $27,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,407,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health stock opened at $52.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.09. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.65 and a twelve month high of $62.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The business had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 93.70% and a net margin of 0.38%. The business’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is currently 35.19%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

