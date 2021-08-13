Cardstack (CARD) Reaches Market Cap of $16.41 Million

Cardstack (CURRENCY:CARD) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. Cardstack has a total market capitalization of $16.41 million and approximately $224,042.00 worth of Cardstack was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cardstack coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Cardstack has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002156 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.80 or 0.00057807 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003070 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015428 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $417.69 or 0.00900824 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.96 or 0.00114210 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.36 or 0.00153905 BTC.

Cardstack (CARD) is a coin. Cardstack’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,357,982,917 coins. Cardstack’s official Twitter account is @cardstack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardstack is https://reddit.com/r/Cardstack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cardstack’s official message board is medium.com/cardstack . The official website for Cardstack is cardstack.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardstack is an open-source framework that enables Web 3.0. “Cards” form the building blocks that allow for bringing in data from disparate sources, beautiful UI animations, encapsulated and flexible data schemas, and a quick ramp-up experience. Both JavaScript developers and end-users are empowered to add common application features (CMS, notifications, authentication) using the Card SDK. Cardstack provides a full-stack development environment, meaning that it spans everything from the front-end browser experience, to API layers, to the database and caching. Under the hood, it makes use of other libraries such as Node, Ember.js, and Postgres, but someone does not need to know those tools in order to build something of their own using Cardstack. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

