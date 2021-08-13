CargoX (CXO) Price Reaches $0.33 on Major Exchanges

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded up 19.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. CargoX has a market capitalization of $54.37 million and $779,456.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CargoX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000684 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, CargoX has traded 30.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CargoX Profile

CargoX is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 166,845,647 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official website is cargox.io . The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CargoX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

