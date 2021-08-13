Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) Stock Position Cut by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:CTAQU) by 83.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 275,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,435,788 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II were worth $2,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,012,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter valued at about $106,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $185,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the first quarter valued at about $556,000.

OTCMKTS CTAQU opened at $9.97 on Friday. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 52-week low of $9.85 and a 52-week high of $11.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

