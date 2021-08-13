Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 3,680 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 3.0% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 27,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $76.04. The company had a trading volume of 5,849,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,072. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.59. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.71 and a 12 month high of $87.80. The company has a market cap of $192.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.80% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.26.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

