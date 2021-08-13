Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,779 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,703 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.2% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 9.8% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 92,588 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 338,657 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 20.8% during the second quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $86.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.81.

In other news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $171,216.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC traded down $0.60 on Thursday, reaching $53.54. 15,041,769 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,712,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $217.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.23%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.