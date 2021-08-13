Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,212 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. Fastenal comprises about 3.1% of Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $4,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 73,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 12,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the period. NZS Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,440,000. Sara Bay Financial lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 13,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 15,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 15,980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.17, for a total transaction of $881,616.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $326,109.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.32. 1,774,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,206,834. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $42.57 and a twelve month high of $56.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

FAST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.13.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

