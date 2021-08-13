Carrefour (EPA:CA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Carrefour SA (EPA:CA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €17.19 ($20.22). Carrefour shares last traded at €16.98 ($19.97), with a volume of 4,106,004 shares.

CA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €17.50 ($20.59) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €14.90 ($17.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on shares of Carrefour in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €18.33 ($21.56).

Get Carrefour alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €16.58.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.