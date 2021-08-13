Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Short Interest Update

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 99.2% from the July 15th total of 13,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 563,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research analysts have commented on CRRFY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Carrefour in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carrefour in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Get Carrefour alerts:

OTCMKTS:CRRFY remained flat at $$3.94 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.50. Carrefour has a 52 week low of $3.01 and a 52 week high of $4.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.94.

Carrefour SA engages in the provision of supermarkets and retail stores. Its activities include operation and management of hypermarkets; supermarkets; convenience stores; cash and carry stores; and both food and non-food e-commerce websites. The company was founded on July 11, 1959 and is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Carrefour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrefour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.