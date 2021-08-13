Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Carrier Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.65.

NYSE:CARR opened at $55.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $28.58 and a twelve month high of $57.90. The stock has a market cap of $48.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.79.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.08. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 28.73%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Carrier Global news, insider David Appel sold 34,259 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.38, for a total transaction of $1,965,781.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 50.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,362,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,679,000 after purchasing an additional 15,846,189 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 221.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,436,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,848,000 after buying an additional 7,881,210 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,858,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,542,000 after buying an additional 67,679 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 14.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,418,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,560,000 after buying an additional 940,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,209,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,779,000 after buying an additional 326,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

