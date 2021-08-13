Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.17), reports. Carrols Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 0.91%.

Carrols Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.27. 1,008,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 352,657. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Carrols Restaurant Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.22 and a fifty-two week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $219.91 million, a P/E ratio of -14.09 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.46.

Get Carrols Restaurant Group alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on TAST. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Carrols Restaurant Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrols Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.