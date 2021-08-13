Cartesi Trading 58% Higher This Week (CTSI)

Cartesi (CURRENCY:CTSI) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Cartesi coin can now be purchased for $0.72 or 0.00001504 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cartesi has a market capitalization of $284.28 million and approximately $43.92 million worth of Cartesi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Cartesi has traded 58% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002284 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00047320 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.40 or 0.00139373 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.63 or 0.00154567 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,572.92 or 0.99860854 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.05 or 0.00860739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Cartesi’s launch date was April 20th, 2020. Cartesi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 396,631,415 coins. Cartesi’s official Twitter account is @cartesiproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cartesi’s official website is cartesi.io . The Reddit community for Cartesi is https://reddit.com/r/cartesi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cartesi is medium.com/cartesi

According to CryptoCompare, “Cartesi provides a Linux runtime environment for scalable blockchain Dapps. Complex and intensive computations run off-chain while retaining the security guarantees of the blockchain. The Cartesi Token economy has been designed to overcome challenges of usability and scalability of blockchain applications. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of Cartesi (CTSI) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of Cartesi, designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on Cartesi, and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the network. CTSI is an essential ingredient for the proper functioning of Cartesi's Data Ledger, which is a PoS-based side-chain for temporary data storage. Block generators receive CTSI mine rewards and fees paid by parties adding data to the ledger. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cartesi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cartesi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cartesi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

