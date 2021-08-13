Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $216.10.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CASY shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $232.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $240.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $198.15 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores has a 12-month low of $165.38 and a 12-month high of $229.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.36.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.24. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.23%.

In related news, insider Julia L. Jackowski sold 5,726 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.66, for a total value of $1,103,171.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,254,220.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Diane C. Bridgewater sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.65, for a total transaction of $598,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,834.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after acquiring an additional 24,930 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 78,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,961,000 after buying an additional 8,689 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 95,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,696,000 after buying an additional 3,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.3% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Casey’s General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Featured Story: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.