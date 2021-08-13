Cash Tech Hits Market Capitalization of $123,536.16 (CATE)

Cash Tech (CURRENCY:CATE) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Cash Tech coin can currently be purchased for $0.0105 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cash Tech has traded 29.7% higher against the dollar. Cash Tech has a market cap of $123,536.16 and $886,344.00 worth of Cash Tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cash Tech alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.15 or 0.00056940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002097 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003130 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00014985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $423.13 or 0.00887327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00103533 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043921 BTC.

About Cash Tech

Cash Tech (CATE) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2021. Cash Tech’s total supply is 153,477,500 coins and its circulating supply is 11,755,793 coins. Cash Tech’s official Twitter account is @TechCashDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “A multichain all-in-one DeFi App. One application to store, spend, stake, exchange, and loan cryptocurrency assets. The Cash Tech Utility Token – CATE – is used for payments, lending, staking, rewards, and voting in the Cash Tech App. Cash Tech is based on voting within the Cash Tech Community. The governance design decentralizes voting power amongst CATE token holders. “

Cash Tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cash Tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cash Tech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cash Tech using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cash Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cash Tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.