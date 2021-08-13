CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 307.53% and a negative return on equity of 62.05%.

Shares of NASDAQ CASI traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,370,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,791. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.40. The company has a market cap of $183.13 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 0.13. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $3.90.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.80 target price for the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.20.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

