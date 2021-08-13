Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.51) Per Share

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Wedbush reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Casper Sleep in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.51) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.26). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.84) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.34) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.57.

Casper Sleep stock opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a 1 year low of $5.53 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.96.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $151.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSPR. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth about $18,315,000. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $2,817,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $2,391,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Casper Sleep during the second quarter worth about $1,699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

In other Casper Sleep news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 32.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

