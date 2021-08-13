Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.46) Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Casper Sleep in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.46) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.25). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

CSPR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Casper Sleep from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.57.

CSPR opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $232.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 2.73. Casper Sleep has a 12 month low of $5.53 and a 12 month high of $12.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.05). Casper Sleep had a negative net margin of 14.91% and a negative return on equity of 242.35%. The firm had revenue of $151.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. Casper Sleep’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSPR. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Casper Sleep by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,526 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Neil Parikh sold 5,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $69,648.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,085,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,028,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Casper Sleep Company Profile

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.