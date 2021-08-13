Caspian Market Capitalization Reaches $9.12 Million (CSP)

Caspian (CURRENCY:CSP) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. Caspian has a total market cap of $9.12 million and approximately $816,844.00 worth of Caspian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Caspian has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Caspian coin can currently be bought for $0.0203 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Caspian alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.81 or 0.00057646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003088 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002154 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.27 or 0.00897224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.79 or 0.00111356 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.39 or 0.00043853 BTC.

About Caspian

Caspian is a coin. It launched on September 20th, 2018. Caspian’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 449,036,296 coins. The official website for Caspian is caspian.tech . Caspian’s official message board is t.me/Caspian_Tech . Caspian’s official Twitter account is @Caspian_Tech and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Caspian is an asset management platform. It provides the users with a fully developed Execution Management System (OEMS), Position Management System (PMS), and Risk Management System (RMS) as well as a single interface into crypto exchanges, a suite of trading algorithms, real-time and historical P&L and exposure tracking and professional customer service. The CSP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency. The token will serve the users as a mean to participate in the Commission Discount Programs and/or for the developers to be rewarded when offering their apps for free on Caspian. “

Caspian Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Caspian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Caspian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Caspian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Caspian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Caspian and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.