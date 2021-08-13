Catalyst Biosciences Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:CBIO)

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 723% compared to the typical volume of 301 call options.

NASDAQ:CBIO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,370. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.92 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $128.29 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.32.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,399.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBIO. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Catalyst Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CBIO shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing protease product candidates in the fields of hemostasis and complement regulation. The company engineer proteases to develop improved or novel molecules to treat diseases that result from dysregulation of the complement and coagulation cascades.

