Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) Position Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 40.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 174,924 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.59% of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 660,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after purchasing an additional 214,455 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 38,099 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 635,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,932,000 after purchasing an additional 9,887 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CPRX opened at $5.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.71. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.88 and a 52 week high of $6.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.78 million, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.32.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. On average, analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CPRX. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

