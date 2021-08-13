Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) Sets New 1-Year High at $6.23

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.23 and last traded at $6.23, with a volume of 13364 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

The company has a market cap of $632.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.71.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CPRX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 102,356 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 38,099 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 195,001 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 97,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 194,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.29% of the company’s stock.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

