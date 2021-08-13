Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Sells 1,004 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,096 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,004 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 0.9% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,238,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Apple by 1,605.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 216,235 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,692,000 after buying an additional 203,554 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its holdings in Apple by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 44,458 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,899,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,898 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,945,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 82,936 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,000,000 after buying an additional 5,109 shares during the period. 54.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $148.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.46 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.10 and a 12 month high of $150.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Apple’s payout ratio is 26.83%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 14,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.99, for a total transaction of $2,171,893.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $144.27 to $163.99 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.60.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

