CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.34 Per Share (NYSE:CTT)

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CTT) – Research analysts at B. Riley boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 11th. B. Riley analyst C. Kucera now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for CatchMark Timber Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS.

CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.08. CatchMark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 5.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.42%.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on CTT. increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CatchMark Timber Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. CatchMark Timber Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

Shares of CTT stock opened at $11.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. CatchMark Timber Trust has a one year low of $7.91 and a one year high of $12.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.74. The company has a market capitalization of $566.74 million, a PE ratio of -96.58 and a beta of 1.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. CatchMark Timber Trust’s payout ratio is -150.00%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 114,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 38,626 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,215,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,918,000 after purchasing an additional 183,086 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 111,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 26,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in CatchMark Timber Trust by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 51,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

CatchMark Timber Trust, Inc engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, and disposition of timberlands. It operates through the following business segments: Harvest, Real Estate and Investment Management. The Harvest segment includes wholly-owned timber assets and associated timber sales, other revenues and related expenses.

