CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $22.61

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.61 and traded as high as $23.08. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $22.86, with a volume of 24,041 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $122.99 million, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 0.81.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.15. CB Financial Services had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $12.15 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,750 shares of the bank’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,247 shares of the bank’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CB Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 1st quarter worth $448,000. 29.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

