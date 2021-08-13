CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. Announces Dividend of $1.64 (OTCMKTS:CCFN)

CCFNB Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCFN) declared a dividend on Friday, August 13th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 1.64 per share on Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th.
OTCMKTS CCFN opened at $51.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.12. CCFNB Bancorp has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $59.00.
