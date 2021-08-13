CCUniverse Price Hits $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 13th. One CCUniverse coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded 10.9% higher against the US dollar. CCUniverse has a market cap of $13,884.54 and approximately $18.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00006214 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002610 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000082 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000168 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000024 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000907 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse is a coin. It was first traded on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official website is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . CCUniverse’s official message board is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

Buying and Selling CCUniverse

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CCUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

