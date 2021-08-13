CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Boston Trust Walden Corp

Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 822,418 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,192 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp owned about 0.68% of CDK Global worth $40,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,537 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 6,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 24,570 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 46,991 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,540,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of CDK Global by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,758 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK opened at $46.46 on Friday. CDK Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.21 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th.

CDK Global Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

