CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) Shares Bought by Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. raised its holdings in CDK Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDK) by 24.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,284 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,908 shares during the quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. owned about 0.10% of CDK Global worth $6,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CDK Global by 89.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,568,000 after buying an additional 320,113 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in CDK Global by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 41,810 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,078,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Hudson Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDK Global in the first quarter valued at $461,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 278,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of CDK Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 25,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on CDK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet cut shares of CDK Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.12. The company had a trading volume of 7,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,621. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.39. CDK Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.21 and a 12-month high of $55.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 18th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is presently 19.67%.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc engages in the provision of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. It operates through following segments: CDK North America and CDK International. The CDK North America segment provides technology-based solutions. The CDK International segment caters to the United States and Canada.

