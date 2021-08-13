Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Ceconomy AG (ETR:CEC1) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €5.08 ($5.98).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Warburg Research set a €5.00 ($5.88) price objective on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays set a €4.20 ($4.94) target price on shares of Ceconomy and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Baader Bank set a €5.40 ($6.35) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.40 ($7.53) target price on shares of Ceconomy in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Ceconomy stock opened at €6.95 ($8.18) on Friday. Ceconomy has a 12-month low of €3.64 ($4.28) and a 12-month high of €7.60 ($8.94). The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and a PE ratio of 17.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €5.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 291.14.

Ceconomy AG engages in the consumer electronics retail business. The company operates approximately 850 stores in 14 countries under the MediaMarkt brand; and approximately 170 stores in 3 countries under the Saturn brand. It also operates Flip4New for selling used electronic articles online. In addition, the company offers professional assistance for the installation, connection, and troubleshooting of electronic devices at home under the Deutsche Technikberatung brand.

