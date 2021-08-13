Celcuity (CELC) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Celcuity (NASDAQ: CELC) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

8/10/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

8/10/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/29/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/27/2021 – Celcuity is now covered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

7/13/2021 – Celcuity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

6/30/2021 – Celcuity was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Celcuity Inc. is a cellular analysis company. It engaged in discovering new cancer sub-types and commercializing diagnostic tests designed to significantly improve the clinical outcomes of cancer patients treated with targeted therapies. The company’s proprietary CELx diagnostic platform uses a patient’s living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular activity driving a patient’s cancer and the targeted therapy. Celcuity Inc. is based in Minneapolis, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ CELC traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 602 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,047. Celcuity Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $33.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79. The company has a market cap of $278.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.47.

Celcuity (NASDAQ:CELC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.73). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Celcuity Inc. will post -1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celcuity by 41.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after buying an additional 126,682 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Celcuity by 13.7% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 414,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after purchasing an additional 50,075 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celcuity by 538.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after acquiring an additional 319,034 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Celcuity in the first quarter valued at about $3,959,000. Finally, Gagnon Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celcuity by 60.8% during the first quarter. Gagnon Advisors LLC now owns 228,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after buying an additional 86,224 shares during the last quarter. 24.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celcuity Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers cancer sub-types and therapeutic options for cancer patients in the United States. The company's CELsignia diagnostic platform uses a patient's living tumor cells to identify the specific abnormal cellular process driving a patient's cancer and the targeted therapy that treats it.

