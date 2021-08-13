Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) Stock Position Boosted by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,679 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned 0.17% of Celldex Therapeutics worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 94,989 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after buying an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $595,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $288,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Celldex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Celldex Therapeutics by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,765 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 10,012 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

CLDX stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $43.72. 580,923 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 737,385. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.66 and a 52-week high of $48.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLDX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Celldex Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Celldex Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other news, CFO Samuel Bates Martin sold 2,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $123,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

