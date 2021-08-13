Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Freddy A. Jimenez Acquires 430 Shares

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLDX) SVP Freddy A. Jimenez acquired 430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.28 per share, with a total value of $19,900.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,900.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Celldex Therapeutics stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.04 and a beta of 3.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.14. Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $48.14.

Celldex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CLDX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.06. Celldex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 766.16% and a negative return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLDX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics by 370.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $51,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celldex Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.41% of the company’s stock.

CLDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Celldex Therapeutics from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Celldex Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Celldex Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Celldex Therapeutics, Inc engages in the business of development, manufacturing and commercialization of novel therapeutics for human health care. Its drug candidates have the ability to engage the human immune system and directly inhibit tumors to treat specific types of cancer and other diseases. Its pipeline includes Varlilumab, CDX-1140, and CDX-301, and CDX-3379.

