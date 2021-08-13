Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) Hits New 1-Year Low at $12.52

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.52 and last traded at $12.53, with a volume of 9472 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.92.

CLLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cellectis in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.25.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $569.63 million, a PE ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). Cellectis had a negative return on equity of 39.99% and a negative net margin of 181.89%. The business had revenue of $14.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Cellectis S.A. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLLS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Cellectis by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. 35.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

