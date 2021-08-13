Celo Dollar (CUSD) Price Down 0.2% This Week

Celo Dollar (CURRENCY:CUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 13th. One Celo Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002146 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded down 0.2% against the US dollar. Celo Dollar has a total market capitalization of $53.07 million and $1.69 million worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002149 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.59 or 0.00057149 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003033 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00015319 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002151 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.03 or 0.00894098 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $53.75 or 0.00115524 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.65 or 0.00151827 BTC.

Celo Dollar Coin Profile

CUSD is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 53,145,997 coins. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org . The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @carbon_money

According to CryptoCompare, “Carbon is a non-collateralised stable coin that has two types of tokens, the Carbon stable coin and the Carbon Credit token (“Carbon Credit”). If the demand of the Carbon stable coin starts to decrease Carbon Credits are auctioned off via a reverse Dutch auction smart contract to the market participants who are willing to burn their stable coins (Carbon). On the other scenario, when the demand for the Carbon stable coin increases new minted stable coins are distributed to Carbon Credit holders on a pro-rata basis, originating downward pressure to push the price back to the peg. “

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

