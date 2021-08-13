Celo Price Tops $3.18 (CELO)

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 13th. During the last seven days, Celo has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $913.07 million and $28.76 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.18 or 0.00006658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 286,702,568 coins. Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org . Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

