Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Celsion (NASDAQ:CLSN) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celsion had a negative return on equity of 67.84% and a negative net margin of 4,423.40%.

NASDAQ:CLSN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.04. The company had a trading volume of 776,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,993,476. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.18. Celsion has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $3.48. The firm has a market cap of $90.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.41, a current ratio of 8.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Celsion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Celsion Corporation, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapies, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and vaccines. Its lead product candidate is ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of primary liver cancer.

