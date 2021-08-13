Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04, Fidelity Earnings reports. Celsius had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 8.89%.

Shares of NASDAQ CELH traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $72.63. The company had a trading volume of 1,204,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,291,868. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.85. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 660.33 and a beta of 2.14. Celsius has a 1 year low of $17.34 and a 1 year high of $83.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CELH shares. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Celsius presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

In other news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 285,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,828,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313. Corporate insiders own 13.19% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

