Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) PT Raised to $82.00

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) had its target price boosted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 11.84% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CELH. Zacks Investment Research cut Celsius from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Celsius from $74.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $73.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 666.61 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $69.96. Celsius has a 12-month low of $17.34 and a 12-month high of $83.00.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $50.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.75 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was up 77.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Celsius will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William H. Milmoe sold 148,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $9,251,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 45,069 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Carl Desantis sold 2,928,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $183,019,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,226,341 shares of company stock valued at $201,646,313 over the last three months. 13.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CELH. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Celsius during the second quarter worth $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Celsius by 500.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Celsius during the first quarter worth $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.80% of the company’s stock.

About Celsius

Celsius Holdings, Inc engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of calorie-burning beverages. It offers flavors including grapefruit, cucumber lime, orange pomegranate, pineapple coconut, watermelon berry, and strawberries and cream. The company was founded in April 2004 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

