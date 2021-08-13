Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Stock Price Up 1.6%

Celularity Inc (NASDAQ:CELU)’s share price rose 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $6.87 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 339,166 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 705,132 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.40.

About Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU)

GX Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination with Celularity Inc, which is expected to occur in the second quarter of 2021.

