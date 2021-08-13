Centaur Market Cap Reaches $3.60 Million (CNTR)

Centaur (CURRENCY:CNTR) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 13th. One Centaur coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Centaur has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Centaur has a market capitalization of $3.60 million and $490,747.00 worth of Centaur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Centaur

Centaur (CRYPTO:CNTR) is a coin. Centaur’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,822,208,333 coins. The official message board for Centaur is medium.com/centaur . Centaur’s official website is cntr.finance . Centaur’s official Twitter account is @OfficialCentaur and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Centaur utilizes a semi-decentralised approach to constructing solutions, leveraging on the transparency and security of decentralised architectures while providing a fail-safe layer through centralised systems and processes. “

