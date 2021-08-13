CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Hits New 1-Year High at $26.92

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $26.92 and last traded at $26.82, with a volume of 90459 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.75.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNP. began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.40.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 17.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,618,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,265,690,000 after purchasing an additional 6,966,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 155.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,487,562 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $159,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950,415 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter valued at about $69,632,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,916,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,689,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 13.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,400,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $530,281,000 after acquiring an additional 2,701,690 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CNP)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.